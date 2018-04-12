Nicki Minaj Takes A Jab At Cardi B in New’Chuni Li’ Song

By nigelsealy

Nicki Minaj dropped two new songs back to back. One thing that is apparent in her new single Chuni Li she is throwing some jabs at Cardi B because of not getting any acknowledgement on Motorsport from Cardi B.

Nicki Minaj said in Chuni Li, “Oh, I get it, they paintin’ me out to be the bad guy

Well when’s the last time you see a bad guy do the rap game like me?”

In addition, Nicki did an interviewed and addressed the issue she has with Cardi B by saying “The only thing with Cardi, that really really hurt my feelings, was the first interview she did after “Motorsport” came out,” I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you. The first interview she did after “Motorsport” came out, it just really hurt me. She looked so aggravated and angry. The only thing she said was “oh, I didn’t hear that, I didn’t hear that verse.” Like what?

