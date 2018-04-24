Now Playing
April 24, 2018

Nicki on “SNL”

By Estee

Nicki Minaj  will be the musical guest when Tina Fey hosts the season finale of  “Saturday Live” on May 19th.  And she teased on Twitter that one of her songs will be, quote, “[One] you never heard b4.”

She also talked about doing a world tour behind her new album, and said she’s considering doing meet and greets.  But she added, quote, “Please don’t hold me to it.”  ( Billboard)

