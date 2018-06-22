It’s Official: ABC Is Bringing Back “Roseanne” Without Roseanne

By Estee

A “Roseanne” spin-off IS happening and Roseanne Barr won’t be involved financially or creatively, which was one of the network’s demands.

Of course, Roseanne had to sign off on it . . . and say what you want about her . . . but she did it to help a lot of crew members, who didn’t have guaranteed contracts.

She said, “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from ‘Roseanne’. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

The word “settlement” suggests that she might have received a PAYOUT to walk away, but there’s nothing official on that.

ABC ordered 10 episodes of the spin-off, which is tentatively being called “The Conners” . That’s not far off from the 13 episodes of “Roseanne” that were planned. It’s unclear how they’ll explain Roseanne’s absence.