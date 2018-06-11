Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 11, 2018

It’s Official: A “Game of Thrones” Prequel Series is Coming

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

HBO made it official over the weekend:  A  “Game of Thrones” prequel series is happening.  And yes, George R.R. Martin is helping to develop it.

Here’s the official synopsis . . . “Taking place thousands of years before the events of  ‘Game of Thrones’, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

“And only one thing is for sure:  From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend . . . it’s not the story we think we know.”

Don’t expect to see it anytime soon, though.  An HBO suit recently said that any spin-off wouldn’t air until at least a year after the final season of  “Game of Thrones”, which doesn’t even start until next year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation