It’s Official: A “Game of Thrones” Prequel Series is Coming

By Estee

Power 953 News

HBO made it official over the weekend: A “Game of Thrones” prequel series is happening. And yes, George R.R. Martin is helping to develop it.

Here’s the official synopsis . . . “Taking place thousands of years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

“And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend . . . it’s not the story we think we know.”

Don’t expect to see it anytime soon, though. An HBO suit recently said that any spin-off wouldn’t air until at least a year after the final season of “Game of Thrones”, which doesn’t even start until next year.