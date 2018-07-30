Now Playing
Posted: July 30, 2018

It’s Official: Princess Leia Will Be in “Star Wars 9”

By Estee

Power 953 News

There have been a lot of mixed signals about whether or not Princess Leia would be in  “Star Wars 9”.

Last year, Carie Fisher’s brother Todd  said that she WOULD be in it, but NOT as a CG character . . . they were just going to use unused footage they shot for previous movies.

Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed this over the weekend.

Re-casting her or using CGI would be VERY risky options for fans.  So this is the best call.

 

 

