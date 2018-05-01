Now Playing
Posted: May 01, 2018

One of the jurors in the Bill Cosby trial says that it was Bill’s own words that got him convicted

By Estee

Power 953 News

22-year-old Harrison Snyder said Cosby was found guilty because of what he said himself.

“I think it was his deposition, really.  Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these quaaludes to women, young women, in order to have sex with them.”

Cosby admitted that in his deposition years ago in the civil case against the victim, Andrea Constand.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
