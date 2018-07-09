Oprah Just Googled Herself, and Was Thrilled with the Results

By Estee

Power 953 News

Usually when celebrities Google themselves, they HATE the results. But Oprah isn’t your typical celebrity.

She claims she recently Googled herself for the FIRST time, and she was THRILLED with what she learned. Like, quote, “I was the first African-American self-made billionaire . . .

“[I] did not know that! [And I] donated more to charity in the 20th century than any other African American.”