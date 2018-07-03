Oprah Says Running for President Would “Kill” Her

By Estee

Oprah has repeatedly denied interest in running for president.

In an interview with “Vogue”, she said, “In that political structure . . . all the non-truths, the [B.S.], the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on . . . I feel like I could not exist. I would not be able to do it.

“It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

Oprah also said that while some people believe we’re in “dark times,” she has a more optimistic take . . . thanks to the progress of the Me Too and Time’s Up movements.

Quote, “I see [it as], ‘Isn’t this remarkable that we’re waking up?’

“For years, women have endured craziness. This is what’s happening to people. They’re allowing themselves to not just become corroded, but to become hysterical. You’ve got to lean to the happiness.”