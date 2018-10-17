Now Playing
Posted: October 18, 2018

“Orange Is the New Black” Is Coming to an End

By Estee

“Orange Is the New Black”was one of Netflix’s FIRST success stories, but it’s coming to an end.  Yesterday, it was  announced that the upcoming seventh season will be the last.

The show has been nominated for 19 Emmys, and has won four.  It has also been nominated for six Golden Globes, but it didn’t win any of them.

There’s no release date for the final season yet, but it’ll probably be sometime in June or July of next year.  It’s also too early to say when the show will inevitably be rebooted.

Here’s  video of the cast announcing the last season.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019.

