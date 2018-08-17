Now Playing
Posted: August 17, 2018

Paul Walker’s Brothers Want Him to Show Up in More “Fast and Furious” Movies

By Estee

 When Paul Walker died in 2013, his brothers Caleb and Cody acted as body doubles to finish his scenes for  “Furious 7” . . . but with Paul’s face digitally superimposed over theirs.

And now, they want to do it again.  Caleb says, “I just hope we get to, I don’t know, have a little cameo [in one of the future movies] and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again.”

And Cody says, “I think there could potentially be a way to do it.  But it would take a lot of thought and it’d have to be tasteful.”

He added that he thinks the franchise has, “lost its way in a big way,” without Paul.

