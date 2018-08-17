By Estee

When Paul Walker died in 2013, his brothers Caleb and Cody acted as body doubles to finish his scenes for “Furious 7” . . . but with Paul’s face digitally superimposed over theirs.

And now, they want to do it again. Caleb says, “I just hope we get to, I don’t know, have a little cameo [in one of the future movies] and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again.”

And Cody says, “I think there could potentially be a way to do it. But it would take a lot of thought and it’d have to be tasteful.”

He added that he thinks the franchise has, “lost its way in a big way,” without Paul.