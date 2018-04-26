Sign in with your existing account
Peep Kim K’s New Perfume Bottle
By
Estee
Power 953 News
When Kim Kardashian said her new perfume bottle would be modeled on her own body, she wasn’t kidding. She posted a picture
of it yesterday, and that’s exactly what it is.
It’s not her WHOLE body. It goes from her butt up to her neck, with no arms . . . like a piece of fine art or something.
In fact, that’s what Kim was aiming for with the packaging.
She says, “I thought it was such a cool box within itself that the bottle is on a statue pedestal. Like a statue in a museum.”
