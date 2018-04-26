Now Playing
Posted: April 26, 2018

Peep Kim K’s New Perfume Bottle

By Estee

Power 953 News

When Kim Kardashian said her new perfume bottle would be modeled on her own body, she wasn’t kidding.  She posted a picture of it yesterday, and that’s exactly what it is.

It’s not her WHOLE body.  It goes from her butt up to her neck, with no arms . . . like a piece of fine art or something.  In fact, that’s what Kim was aiming for with the packaging.

She says, “I thought it was such a cool box within itself that the bottle is on a statue pedestal.  Like a statue in a museum.”

