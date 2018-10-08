Now Playing
Posted: October 08, 2018

People Donated $15,000 to a Soldier Whose House Was Looted During Hurricane Florence . . . But He Gave It Away

By Estee

An Army medic named Luis Ocampo left his home in Charlotte last month when his National Guard unit got called up to help with Hurricane Florence relief.  And while he was gone, someone broke into his house and LOOTED it.

They stole his computer, his gaming systems, and a bunch of other stuff.  So one of his friends started a  GoFundMe campaign, trying to raise enough money to replace it all.

Their goal was $5,000, and they raised $15,000.  But Luis didn’t want to MAKE money off of it.  So he told them to stop accepting donations.

He said he couldn’t take advantage of people’s generosity by accepting more than he needed.  So he took all the extra money and GAVE IT AWAY.

Some of it went to another soldier who had to move into a hotel after a tree fell on his house during the storm.  And he gave the rest to a charity called the Soldiers and Airmen Assistance Fund.

