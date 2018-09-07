By Estee

Believe it or not, approximately one out of five people on Tinder are actually in a relationship already. So what’s motivating them to use the app?

They’re PSYCHOPATHS. Literally.

A new study out of the Netherlands found that the people in relationships who use Tinder are much more likely to show personality traits that are linked with being a psychopath, like being less agreeable and more narcissistic.

The study also found that they’re more likely to have casual hookups with people they meet on Tinder than single people.

Which makes sense . . . it’d be hard for them to wind up in a relationship since, you know, they’re already in one.