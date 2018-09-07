Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 07, 2018

People Who Are in Relationships But Still Use Tinder Are Probably Psychopaths

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Believe it or not, approximately one out of five people on Tinder are actually in a relationship already.  So what’s motivating them to use the app?

They’re PSYCHOPATHS.  Literally.

A new study out of the Netherlands found that the people in relationships who use Tinder are much more likely to show personality traits that are linked with being a psychopath, like being less agreeable and more narcissistic.

The study also found that they’re more likely to have casual hookups with people they meet on Tinder than single people.

Which makes sense . . . it’d be hard for them to wind up in a relationship since, you know, they’re already in one.

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE