Posted: June 21, 2018

Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

By djnailz

Power 953 News

There’s been plenty of speculation about the relationship status of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. The two have publicly showed they’re indeed in a relationship with posts showing PDA at theme parks and more. Rumors about the couple moving in together have surfaced and there’s been rumors about an engagement…. IT’S TRUE! Finally Pete confirms that he is on the verge of making Ariana Mrs. Davidson while on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

