Posted: June 14, 2018

Pete Davidson Covered Up Tattoos Of Ex Before Reported Engagement To Ariana Grande

By Estee

Power 953 News

If you’re just tuning in to this Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson drama, then here’s a quick update. Ariana and Pete are reportedly engaged after just a few weeks of dating.

Both Grande and Davidson split from their now exes mid-May, with Grande splitting form Mac Miller and Davidson ending a two-year relationship with Cazzie David, comedian and daughter of Larry David.

then, less than two weeks later they both are in a relationship and Davidson debuted new tattoos featuring Grande’s initials and the black bunny mask from the cover of her 2016 album “Dangerous Woman.”

Some have questioned how Davidson could break up with a girlfriend, cover up a tattoo of HER and start dating someone else all within about a week.

 

