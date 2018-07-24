Pete Davidson deleted EVERYTHING from his Instagram account yesterday, but don’t worry . . . America’s most annoying couple is NOT in danger. He and Ariana Grande are doing fine.

Pete issued a statement saying there’s nothing wrong, he just doesn’t want to be on social media anymore because, “The Internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good.”

He added, quote, “Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is [effing] lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point.” ( Just Jared)