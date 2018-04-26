Now Playing
Posted: April 26, 2018

Pitbull will be touring with motivational speaker Tony Robbins next year

By Estee

Power 953 News

It sounds like it’ll be a straight up SPEAKING tour . . . with both Pitbull and Tony taking the mic.  Pitbull says, “My mother looked at him as a hero [when I was about 10 years old],” and in recent years, he’s become friends with Tony.

