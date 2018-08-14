Now Playing
August 14, 2018

Police reported to the Rihanna’s home after an alarm system was triggered

Police reported to the Rihanna’s home after an alarm system was triggered… by accident.  in her hillside abode erroneously went off.

Insiders told the outlet that the Umbrella singer wasn’t home when the authorities arrived; and that they responded with a beefed-up presence due to Rihanna’s past problems with break-ins and stalkers.

Last May, police arrested a man who was charged with stalking, vandalism and burglary. Another guy said he wanted to meet her after writing her threatening letters.

 

