Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 11, 2018

Post Malone’s Home Burglarized

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Over the past month, it has seemed like the universe has had beef with Post Malone.  First, he was on a plane that had to make an emergency landing . . . then there was the nasty car crash . . . and now, ARMED ROBBERS.

Three male suspects broke into a place where Post USED to live . . . thinking it was still his place . . . and pistol-whipped the new resident.

According to  TMZ, one of the men yelled, “Where’s Post Malone?!” . . . before stealing a bunch of cash, jewelry, and cell phones.  They took about $20,000 worth of stuff, and it doesn’t sound like they’ve been caught yet.

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE