Post Malone’s Home Burglarized

Over the past month, it has seemed like the universe has had beef with Post Malone. First, he was on a plane that had to make an emergency landing . . . then there was the nasty car crash . . . and now, ARMED ROBBERS.

Three male suspects broke into a place where Post USED to live . . . thinking it was still his place . . . and pistol-whipped the new resident.

According to TMZ, one of the men yelled, “Where’s Post Malone?!” . . . before stealing a bunch of cash, jewelry, and cell phones. They took about $20,000 worth of stuff, and it doesn’t sound like they’ve been caught yet.