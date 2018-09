By Estee

Power 953 News

Post Malone was involved in a car crash early Friday (9/7/18) morning in West Hollywood, California.

No one was injured in the collision, which was reported about 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department.

After the initial impact, a white Rolls Royce continued and struck a fence in Beverly Hills.

The police spokesperson said alcohol was not a factor in the incident.