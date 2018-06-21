Now Playing
Posted: June 21, 2018

Priest slaps child during baptism

By djnailz

Power 953 News

This video is surfing around social media of this Priest who’s suppose to be conducting a baptism however his frustration gets the best of him. Watch what happens!

Instagram Photo

