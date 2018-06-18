Rapper XXXTentacion Was Shot Dead in Miami

By Estee

Rapper XXXTENTACION was shot and killed in Miami yesterday. He was leaving a motorcycle dealership in his car when two men approached, and at least one of them opened fire. He was only 20 years old. His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

The two men fled in an SUV, and there aren’t any suspects yet. Police believe it may have been a robbery.

XXXTentacion began his rise to fame in 2015, when he uploaded the track “Look At Me!” to SoundCloud. His album “?” debuted at #1 when it came out this past March.

But he was known as much for his legal issues as his music. His rap sheet includes arrests for gun possession, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend.

Still, the rap community was sad to see him go. Kanye West Tweeted, “Rest in peace. I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here. Thank you for existing.”

And J. Cole said, “This got me [effed] up . . . [He had] enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans.”

Not long ago, XXXTentacion posted a video where he talked about the possibility that he’ll die young, and what he hopes his legacy will be. He said, quote, “If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy or they found some sort of answers or resolve in my life regardless of the negative around my name, regardless of the bad things people say to me.”