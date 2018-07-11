Reese Witherspoon is Getting Her Own Network and Talk Show

Reese Witherspoon has decided she’s got what it takes to go FULL OPRAH . . . because she’s getting her own network AND talk show. But it’s not a TV network . . . it’s VOD. It’ll be available through DirecTV and AT&T.

As for the show, it’s called “Shine On with Reese”, and it premieres on Monday. Guests will include Dolly Parton, Pink, America Ferrera, Kacey Musgraves, and Ava DuVernay . . . who directed Reese AND Oprah in “A Wrinkle in Time”.

Pink also has her own production company, clothing line, and book club.

Check out a preview for “Shine On” here.