Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 11, 2018

Reese Witherspoon is Getting Her Own Network and Talk Show

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Reese Witherspoon has decided she’s got what it takes to go FULL OPRAH . . . because she’s getting her own network AND talk show.  But it’s not a TV network . . . it’s VOD.  It’ll be available through DirecTV and AT&amp;T.

As for the show, it’s called  “Shine On with Reese”, and it premieres on Monday.  Guests will include Dolly Parton, Pink, America Ferrera, Kacey Musgraves, and Ava DuVernay . . . who directed Reese AND Oprah in  “A Wrinkle in Time”.

Pink also has her own production company, clothing line, and book club.

Check out a preview for “Shine On”  here.

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation