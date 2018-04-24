Now Playing
Posted: April 24, 2018

Rihanna Announces Lingerie Line Called Savage X

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Rihanna can now add lingerie to her growing empire. Rihanna has taken a break from music and is now focused on her makeup and lingerie line.

So in honor of national lingerie day Rihanna announced to her 61 million followers on Instagram that her new lingerie Savage X will be coming out May 11th.

Check out Rihanna’s post below :

