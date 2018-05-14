Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: May 14, 2018

Rihanna Intruder Broke Into Her Home To Have Sex With Her

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

The man who broke into Rihanna’s home told cops he was there to have sex with her.

Eduardo Leon was tased and arrested after Rihanna’s assistant found him inside her L.A.-area house… sleeping. The 26-year-old had somehow disabled her alarm system and entered, where he stayed at least an entire day.

Cops say he made himself at home … charging his phone and unpacking his bag.

He was booked for stalking, residential burglary and trespassing.

He is being held in $150,000 bail.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation