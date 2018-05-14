Rihanna Intruder Broke Into Her Home To Have Sex With Her

By Estee

Power 953 News

The man who broke into Rihanna’s home told cops he was there to have sex with her.

Eduardo Leon was tased and arrested after Rihanna’s assistant found him inside her L.A.-area house… sleeping. The 26-year-old had somehow disabled her alarm system and entered, where he stayed at least an entire day.

Cops say he made himself at home … charging his phone and unpacking his bag.

He was booked for stalking, residential burglary and trespassing.

He is being held in $150,000 bail.