Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 25, 2018

Rihanna Might Be Putting Out Two Albums

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

It’s been more than two years since Rihanna put out her last album  “Anti”, and a new report claims she’s working on TWO albums worth of new material.

A source says, “Rihanna wasn’t happy with how her last album performed . . . even though she loved how it turned out.  She knows she needs a new project full of smash hits to avoid two back-to-back flops.

“She’s currently recording two albums . . . one full of chart-friendly songs, and another made up of moody and experimental tracks.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation