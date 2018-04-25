Rihanna Might Be Putting Out Two Albums

By Estee

Power 953 News

It’s been more than two years since Rihanna put out her last album “Anti”, and a new report claims she’s working on TWO albums worth of new material.

A source says, “Rihanna wasn’t happy with how her last album performed . . . even though she loved how it turned out. She knows she needs a new project full of smash hits to avoid two back-to-back flops.

“She’s currently recording two albums . . . one full of chart-friendly songs, and another made up of moody and experimental tracks.”