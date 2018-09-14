Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 14, 2018

Rihanna: “Women are Running the World Right Now and It’s Too Bad for Men”

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

“Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men.”

A.  Beyoncé

B.  Michelle Obama

C.  Stormy Daniels

D.  Rihanna

E.  Sean Hannity

F.  Hillary Clinton

ANSWER:  D.  RIHANNA. . . in the new issue of “Elle” magazine.  She talked to the magazine about her show at New York Fashion Week the other night, where she used models of all shapes, sizes and colors to show off her lingerie line.

She said, quote, “I wanted to include every woman.  I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture.

“I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this [stuff].  We own this.  This is our land because really it is.”

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE