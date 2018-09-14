By Estee

Power 953 News

“Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men.”

A. Beyoncé

B. Michelle Obama

C. Stormy Daniels

D. Rihanna

E. Sean Hannity

F. Hillary Clinton

ANSWER: D. RIHANNA. . . in the new issue of “Elle” magazine. She talked to the magazine about her show at New York Fashion Week the other night, where she used models of all shapes, sizes and colors to show off her lingerie line.

She said, quote, “I wanted to include every woman. I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture.

“I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this [stuff]. We own this. This is our land because really it is.”