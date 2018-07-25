Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 25, 2018

A-Rod and J.Lo Getting More Serious, Just Purchased Home Together

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Together, J.Lo and A-Rod recently invested in a New York penthouse, located in the world’s tallest apartment building. The uptown spot features a movie theater, pool room, spa, and more special amenities.

Last October, J.Lo put her 26th Street penthouse on the market for $27 million.

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation