Posted: July 27, 2018

A-Rod has a huge frame above his bed… of JLO

By Estee

Power 953 News

“Us” magazine is reporting that A-Rod has a “huge picture” of himself and Jennifer Lopez above his bed.

By the way, supposedly he used to have photos of himself hanging above his bed, so this might be a sign of progress. Less narcissistic…?

For what it’s worth, when A-Rod’s ex Kate Hudson was once asked about those paintings, she said it was “the craziest thing anyone has ever asked her” . . . but she didn’t deny it.

