Roseanne Barr Says She’s Already Been Offered “Many” New TV Gigs

By Estee

Power 953 News

In a recent interview Roseanne Barr said, “Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things, and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we’ll see.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Roseanne insisted that she did NOT ask to be paid to release control over her show.

She said, “I thought signing off of my own life’s work and asking for nothing in return . . . I thought that was a penance . . . I just knew that was the right thing.”

Technically, she stopped short of saying that she walked away empty-handed. So it’s possible she DID get some kind of payout, even if she didn’t specifically ask for it. But then again, ABC probably wouldn’t have voluntarily thrown money at her.

She recorded the podcast on Wednesday, but it wasn’t released until Saturday.