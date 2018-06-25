Roseanne Cried While Apologizing for Her “Non-Racist” Tweet

By Estee

Roseanne Barr is sticking to her story that her Tweet comparing a black woman to “Planet of the Apes” wasn’t racist. But on a recent podcast with her rabbi, she apologized again for it, and even cried.

She said, “I have to face that it hurt people. When you hurt people, even unwillingly, there’s no excuse. I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses . . . It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance.”

She added, “You have to feel remorse, not just repentance. That’s just a step towards feeling remorse. And when you feel remorse you have to follow it with recompense.”

Roseanne broke down when she noted that she has, “black children in my family,” and would never purposely call any black person a “monkey”.

She added, “People think that I did that and it just kills me . . . I’m just so sorry that I was so unclear and stupid . . . And I’ve made myself a hate magnet. And as a Jew, it’s just horrible. It’s horrible.”