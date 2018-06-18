Now Playing
Posted: June 18, 2018

Roseanne Spinoff One Step Closer to Happening

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Never in a million years did I believe that a  “Roseanne” spin-off without ROSEANNE BARR would actually happen.  But now it looks like it definitely could.

The  “Hollywood Reporter” says Roseanne has agreed to give up any monetary rights to the new series and walk away.

If the show DOES happen, it will reportedly focus on Roseanne’s daughter Darlene, played by SARA GILBERT . . . with pretty much the entire cast coming back, too.  ( Hollywood Reporter)

 

