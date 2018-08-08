Now Playing
Posted: August 08, 2018

Ruby Rose Will Play Batwoman on the CW

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Ruby Rose will play the lesbian DC superhero Batwoman on the CW.  She’ll make her debut during the annual crossover between the network’s four DC shows,  “The Flash”“Arrow”“Legends of Tomorrow”, and  “Supergirl”.

After that, she’ll get her own show, starting next season.

Ruby, who’s out herself, got her big break on  “Orange Is the New Black”.  This weekend, she’ll be on the big screen in the giant shark movie  “The Meg”.

