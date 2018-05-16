Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: May 16, 2018

Ryan Seacrest’s ‘uncomfortable’ comments to Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’ receive backlash

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Ryan Seacrest definitely needs to pay closer attention to his mic — he was caught hitting on Katy Perry when he didn’t realize his mic was live and American Idol was ALSO live on air.

Seacrest complimented Katy Perry’s mom, saying she’s “very pretty.” You can hear Katy playing along, as he continues to quietly ask her if she’s a mom and when she replies with “No” he says, “You wanna talk about that?”

So weird… and creepy.

The awkward exchange is receiving backlash with Twitter users saying he was inappropriate, and some comparing it to what women  really have to deal with in the work place.

If you remember, last year Seacrest was accused of sexual assault and harassment. He was cleared of those charges.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation