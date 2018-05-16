By Estee

Ryan Seacrest definitely needs to pay closer attention to his mic — he was caught hitting on Katy Perry when he didn’t realize his mic was live and American Idol was ALSO live on air.

Seacrest complimented Katy Perry’s mom, saying she’s “very pretty.” You can hear Katy playing along, as he continues to quietly ask her if she’s a mom and when she replies with “No” he says, “You wanna talk about that?”

So weird… and creepy.

The awkward exchange is receiving backlash with Twitter users saying he was inappropriate, and some comparing it to what women really have to deal with in the work place.

If you remember, last year Seacrest was accused of sexual assault and harassment. He was cleared of those charges.