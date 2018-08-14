By Estee

Whoops! Sam Smith made a mistake that is costing him a lot of fans.

A video surfaced of him saying he’s not a big Michael Jackson fan. People instantly jumped on social media to slam him and point out that his song “Writing’s on the Wall,” from the 2015 James Bond movie “Spectre,” sounded a lot like MJ’s “Earth Song.”

One of the many people angered by Smith’s comments was R&B legend, and former Jackson girlfriend, Stephanie Mills who tore into him on IG.

“Don’t come for MICHAEL JACKSON when you wish you have sold as many records and you wish you were the King of Pop like he was,” and she continued, “I’m so tired of you people studying our music, and studying our artists and claiming that you don’t like our music. Go sit your 1 HIT WONDER ass down and learn how to finish a tour.”