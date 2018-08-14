Now Playing
Posted: August 14, 2018

Sam Smith under fire for comments

Comments

By djnailz

Power 953 News

No matter what the party or occasion… play Michael Jackson and you can’t go wrong. That’s been a mutual agreement with music lovers, but if you leave it to Sam Smith… you’re wrong.

Smith was hanging out with another one of his music friends Adam Lambert and a video popped up where Smith disses MJ in the background.

Fans immediately got riled up on the internet because of Sam Smith’s statement. Grammy Awards winning Singer/Song Writer Stephanie Mills responded to Sam Smith’s comments with one of her own.

Do you think people are over reacting or do you agree with the people who are upset?

