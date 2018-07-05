Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2018

Scarlett Johansson cast as a transgender character, people are upset!

By Estee

Power 953 News

Earlier this week, we heard Scarlett Johansson would be playing a woman who dresses like a man in a movie called  “Rub &amp; Tug”.

Well, now she’s receiving backlash, because people think it should’ve been given to a TRANSGENDER man.

The real-life character she’s playing was born Jean Marie Gill . . . but she dressed like a man and was commonly known as Dante ‘Tex’ Gill.

His obituary reported he “[insisted] that he was a man.”  And that he “may have even undergone the initial stages of a sex change [to] appear masculine.”

Scarlett’s publicist pointed out she’s not the first non-trans actor to play one . . .  “Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.”

