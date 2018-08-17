Scarlett Johansson is the World’s Highest-Paid Actress

By Estee

The latest “Avengers” movie helped vault SCARLETT JOHANSSON to the top of this year’s list of the World’s Highest Paid Actresses. According to “Forbes”, she raked in $40.5 million over the past year.

ANGELINA JOLIE returns to the list at #2 with $28 million . . . thanks mainly to her paycheck for the upcoming “Maleficent 2”.

JENNIFER ANISTON came in third, with $19.5 million . . . which came mostly from endorsements like Aveeno, Smartwater, and Emirates Airlines.

Meanwhile, “Wonder Woman” star GAL GADOT made the list for the first time. She came in 10th with $10 million.

Last year’s #1, EMMA STONE, didn’t make the cut.

Here are the World’s 10 Highest-Paid Actresses:

1. Scarlett Johansson, $40.5 million.

2. Angelina Jolie, $28 million.

3. Jennifer Aniston, $19.5 million.

4. Jennifer Lawrence, $18 million.

5. Reese Witherspoon, $16.5 million.

6. Mila Kunis, $16 million.

7. Julia Roberts, $13 million.

8. Cate Blanchett, $12.5 million.

9. Melissa McCarthy, $12 million.

10. Gal Gadot, $10 million.

( Forbes)