By Estee

Power 953 News

Turns out the upcoming movie “The Predator” had one too many predators in it. A scene was cut from the film, after it was discovered that one of the actors in it is a registered sex offender.

The guy’s name is Steven Wilder Striegel. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to trying to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship. He served six months in jail.

He was only in one scene in the movie, playing a jogger who repeatedly hits on OLIVIA MUNN’s character. It was actually Olivia who found out about his past and she went to the suits at Fox, who immediately cut the scene.