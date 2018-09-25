Now Playing
Posted: September 25, 2018

Selena Gomez has been known to take little breaks from social media . . . and she just took another one

By Estee

In a recent post she said, “Taking a social media break.  Again.  As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.

“Kindness and encouragement only for a bit!  Just remember, negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings.  Obvi.”

She recently told “Elle” magazine that she doesn’t even have Instagram on her phone . . . she accesses it through a friend.  “I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps . . . The reason why is, it’s not real to me.”

Selena is the most followed person on Instagram, with 143 million followers.  Only Instagram itself has more.

