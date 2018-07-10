Selena Gomez Hasn’t Been Thinking About Justin Bieber

By Estee

Power 953 News

What does Selena Gomez think about Justin Bieber’s engagement? Nothing, apparently. A “source” says, “She’s recording new music and gearing up for new projects.

“She hasn’t been thinking about Justin. She’s in a great place and is very happy.”

Another source says their reunion earlier this year was doomed, in part because Selena’s mom couldn’t accept it. Quote, “It was like their past tainted everything. It wasn’t possible for them to have a future.” ( People)