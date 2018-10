By Estee

Selena Gomez lost her title of the Most Followed Person on Instagram yesterday. The new leader is . . . soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The thing is, the numbers are so close, they could end up trading the lead back and forth.

But as of last night, Ronaldo had 144,414,606, while Selena had 144,349,096 . . . which is a difference of only 65,510.