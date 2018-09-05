Selena Gomez Reached Out to Demi Lovato Privately

By Estee

When Demi Lovato overdosed in July, everybody wanted to hear what Selena Gomez had to say about it. But she remained silent. Until now.

In the new issue of “ Elle“ magazine, Selena said, “All I’m saying is, I reached out personally. I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I love her. I’ve known her since I was 7. So . . . that’s what I’ll say.”

She also revealed that she’s been volunteering for A21 . . . a global nonprofit that combats human trafficking around the world.

She said, “I wasn’t going to immediately start discussing it. It’s out of my comfort zone. I needed to be fully immersed in it. I can’t be silent about this. The idea of human trafficking to me is . . . I’m flabbergasted.”

After the interview came out, Selena posted an Instagram message saying she was bummed that it didn’t focus enough on her work with A21 . . . so she shared a video and some pictures.