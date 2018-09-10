By Estee

Serena Williams had some major beef with the umpire officiating the U.S. Open final on Saturday. He called three violations against her, and she was fined $17,000. Serena says he was being unfair to her, and male tennis players have done much worse. She ended up losing the match.

It started when Ramos called a violation for illegal communication between Serena and her coach. Serena denied cheating. Her coach later admitted to hand signals, but also said that he didn’t believe Serena had even looked at him. He added that everyone does it, and said Serena’s opponent’s coach was doing the same thing.