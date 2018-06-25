By Estee

Power 953 News

Seth Roganlet House Speaker Paul Ryan know that he’s not a fan . . . in the most brutal way possible.

On “The Late Show” Friday night, Seth said he was at a summit on brain health organized by Mitt Romney, when two teenage boys approached him for a photo. But then their dad came up to get into the pic too, and it was Paul Ryan.

So Seth REFUSED, and he told Ryan, “I hate what you’re doing to the country at this moment, and I count the days till you no longer have one iota of the power that you currently have.”

Seth said he’s GLAD he refused the photo, but he feels bad for the kids, since it wasn’t their fault. But he added, “They should probably learn that if they like a movie or song, the person who made that probably doesn’t like their dad that much . . .

“Unless they’re watching, like, ‘Roseanne’ reruns or something like that.”