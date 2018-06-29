Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 29, 2018

Ed Sheeran is Being Sued Again for Allegedly Ripping Off Marvin Gaye

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Ed Sheeran is being sued AGAIN for allegedly stealing from Marvin Gaye’s  “Let’s Get It On” for his song  “Thinking Out Loud”.

A guy named Ed Townsend co-wrote  “Let’s Get It On” with Gaye, but he died in 2003.  His FAMILY is suing Sheeran.

And according to their lawsuit, Sheeran copied, “the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping” . . . among other things.

And they want him to cough up $100 MILLION.

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation