Ed Sheeran is Being Sued Again for Allegedly Ripping Off Marvin Gaye

By Estee

Power 953 News

Ed Sheeran is being sued AGAIN for allegedly stealing from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” for his song “Thinking Out Loud”.

A guy named Ed Townsend co-wrote “Let’s Get It On” with Gaye, but he died in 2003. His FAMILY is suing Sheeran.

And according to their lawsuit, Sheeran copied, “the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping” . . . among other things.

And they want him to cough up $100 MILLION.