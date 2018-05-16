Sign in with your existing account
Ed Sheeran Has Inspired a Heinz Ketchup Ice Cream
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Probably not the most appetizing thing to hear this morning… but there is a Ketchup ICE CREAM created just for Ed Sheeran…
why? Well Ed Sheeran loves Heinz ketchup so much he carries some with him at all times, wherever he goes, so he never has
to live without it. He even has the Heinz Ketchup logo
tattooed on his arm.
Ed is on tour in Ireland right now, so a gelato shop has decided to honor him . . . with a KETCHUP ICE CREAM. And it’s no
joke.
The ice cream is made with Heinz ketchup, then TOPPED with Heinz ketchup.
(Check out a video of the ice cream being made
here.)
(
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
