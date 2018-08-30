By Estee

Danny Boyle, the director who brought you “28 Days Later”, and “Slumdog Millionaire” . . . just finished filming a new movie with Ed Sheeran.

It doesn’t have a title yet, but here’s the gist: A singer-songwriter wakes up one day and realizes he’s the only person in the world who remembers The Beatles.

Sheeran isn’t the lead character, though. He plays HIMSELF. He discovers this guy and takes him on tour . . . and of course, the dude gets way bigger than Sheeran thanks to “his” Beatles music.

Sheeran says, “They shot it around loads of my gigs. So it was a very intense two months . . . I was playing myself, so I don’t think I was that bad. There wasn’t much to (mess) up.” The movie is due out next September.