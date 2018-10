By Estee

Power 953 News

Simon Cowell is doing what he can to help close a dog meat farm in South Korea.

The America’s Got Talent judge, has agreed to donate £25,000 (roughly $32,640) to Humane Society International, a charity that addresses animal issues worldwide.

HSI tweeted about Cowell’s donation on Friday. They say his money will save over 200 dogs and puppies from a South Korean dog farm that breeds the animals for human consumption.