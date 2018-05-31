Now Playing
Posted: May 31, 2018

Simon Cowell Has No Interest in the New “American Idol”

By Estee

Power 953 News

SImon Cowell has moved on to  “America’s Got Talent”, obviously.  But how does he feel about  “American Idol” coming back on ABC?  He honestly doesn’t care.

He says, “I’m genuinely not interested.  I think when we were on it years ago, it was a fun show.  It was different, it was kind of naïve, lots of surprises . . . I kind of think we’ve been there, I’ve been there, time for something new.”

He added, “Interestingly, on  ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and  ‘America’s Got Talent’, I think we get better singers on the  ‘Got Talent’ shows than the other singing shows.  I don’t know what it is.”

There are no comments yet.

 
 
